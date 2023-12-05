ADVERTISEMENT

Poonamallee records highest rainfall of 34 cm; 14 places in Chennai receive extremely heavy rains

December 05, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

Light to moderate rains forecast for TN

The Hindu Bureau

Vehicles and people travelling through the stagnant water in Velacherry after heavy rainfall due to Cyclone Michaung on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

During the 24-hour period ending 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts witnessed widespread rains. A total of 14 places experienced extremely heavy rains, 29 places very heavy rains and 15 places heavy rains. Poonamallee recorded the highest rainfall of 34 cm.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre here has forecast that light to moderate rains are likely to occur over a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area till Friday.

S. Balachandran, Additional Director General of Meteorology, Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai said that the severe cyclonic storm Michaung had made landfall south of Bapatla between 12.30 p.m. and 2.30 p.m. It was likely to weaken and move northwards.

For Chennai city on Wednesday, the forecast is given as partly cloudy skies and there is a likelihood of light/moderate rain in some areas. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 30 degree Celsius and minimum temperature is likely to be around 25 degree Celsius.

