Poonamallee, one of the oldest towns in the city, lacks amenities

Poonamallee is a prominent town like Tambaram and Pallavaram. But it is yet to catch up with Avadi and Thirumazhisai in infrastructure.

Infrastructure is all the more important in the area because it is a transport hub which connects most parts of Chennai. One of the oldest towns on the western outskirts, Poonamallee still lacks modern amenities.

The residents have several grievances, but the major ones are about the absence of underground drainage and piped drinking water supply. Several suburban localities, including Avadi, Tambaram, and Pallavaram, have been upgraded from being special panchayats to municipalities and then Corporations. Likewise, Poonamallee was upgraded as a municipality in 2010, but the upgrade has not brought about any change, say some residents.

Lack of efforts

G. Subramanian, a long-time resident and office-bearer of the Poonamallee General Merchants Association, says Poonamallee is one of the oldest towns in the city, but has not developed all these years. The lack of political leaders to demand development is one reason, and the other is that the residents have not made efforts, unlike their counterparts in south Chennai, to get the government to improve the amenities.

The upgrade of the Avadi and Pallavaram municipalities as Corporations has helped the localities get underground drainage networks. But Poonamallee is yet to get the facility. He says it is surprising that the Thirumazhisai municipality, which comes under the Poonamallee Assembly segment, has got the facility.

The State government prepared a detailed project report for an underground drainage network at Poonamallee. It proposed to use the Panayathamman kulam for establishing a pumping station from where sewage would be diverted to Senneerkuppam for disposal. But the plan was shelved more than a decade ago.

Sewage let into storm water drains

At present, more than 90% of the residents are letting the sewage into the open storm water drains built on the streets. As part of the underground drainage network, the local body had planned to remove encroachments on the Panayathamman kulam, but failed to do so, he alleges.

As for safe drinking water supply, residents say that Palar water was supplied once; but now, water extracted through borewells sunk in several localities is supplied without any treatment.

T. Muralikrishnan, a resident of Nambi Street, says that earlier, Palar water was pumped to the overhead tank in the municipality building on Mount Poonamallee Road and supplied to the residents through pipes. However, the tank was pulled down when a new municipality building was constructed. With the tank gone, the Palar water supply ended. Hence, the municipality has sunk borewells, and is supplying water through the old pipeline network.

No connecting roads

Poonamallee is located between the Chennai Bypass Road (Porur-Vanagaram) and the Outer Ring Road. Its location should have helped to ease traffic congestion. However, the absence of connecting roads to the two important roads causes severe inconvenience to motorists, residents say.

The Highways Department has failed to widen the Ranganathapuram Main Road, which leads to the Outer Ring Road, to facilitate speedy access to and ease traffic congestion on Mount Poonamallee Road, they say. Residents also highlight the condition of the police station where the personnel find themselves in an insecure situation because the dilapidated building has been roofed in with tin sheets. They demand an integrated building to house the Assistant Commissioner office, the police station, the all-women police station, and the traffic investigation wing, which are now scattered across the area.

Loss of revenue

The municipality could not earn more revenue because most of the land has been classified as ‘grama natham’ (village house sites without ownership). As a result, several real estate developers find it difficult to construct multi-storey buildings. The Revenue Department has to convert the ‘grama natham’ land into ‘patta’ land, the locals says.

Poonamallee MLA A. Krishnaswamy says that he has been raising the issues in the Assembly. “We have requested merger of the Poonamallee municipality with the Avadi Corporation and steps to revive the underground drainage project.”

The municipality will soon take steps to revive the Panayathamman kulam, which is filled with sewage and hyacinth, and turn it into a healthy waterbody. An estimate is being prepared, he says.

With Metro Rail to run till Poonamallee, the locals hope that they will soon get modern amenities.

