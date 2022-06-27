‘Poo‘ Ramu dies at 60

A street theatre artiste, he starred in Pariyerum Perumal, Soorarai Pottru

A street theatre artiste, he starred in Pariyerum Perumal, Soorarai Pottru

Veteran actor Poo Ramu died here on Monday. He was 60.

He was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital after he had a massive cardiac arrest on Friday.

A street theatre artiste, Mr. Ramu rose to fame in 2008 after essaying a role in the critically acclaimed 2008 film Poo directed by Sasi. He later went on to star in Neerparavai, Pariyerum Perumal and Nedunaalvaadi. The actor was more recently seen in the Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru.

He was a member of the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers’ Association. A friend of the actor said he had been shooting for a Tamil film and had signed on to star in another film later this year.

His body was taken to his residence at Urapakkam and the funeral will be held on Tuesday.