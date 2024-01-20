GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ponniyin Selvan1 and 2 to be screened at Thiruvanmiyur Beach tomorrow

The event is being held as part of the run up to The Hindu Lit Fest 2024, which will be held at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall, Chennai, on January 26 and 27

January 20, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

As part of The Hindu Lit Fest 2024, Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2, adapted from Kalki Krishnamurthy’s timeless Tamil historical novels, will be screened at Thiruvanmiyur beach on Sunday from 4 p.m. The screening will happen in partnership with Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies.

Named ‘Moonlight Cinema-LIT Edition’, the event is intended to bring the magic of the big screen to the picturesque shoreline and highlight that films are a major literary device. The 12th edition of The Hindu Group’s flagship event Lit Fest 2024 will be held at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall, Chennai, on January 26 and 27. As a run-up to the event, an array of activities that will take celebration of literature beyond books are under way.

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 is presented by GSquare, in Association with NITTE Deemed to be University, Christ University; knowledge partner: Vellore Institute of Technology, associate Partner: Blue Star and FIIT JEE; author lounge partner: VFS Global; food partner: WOW! Momo; bookstore partner: Higginbothams; water partner: Repute; gift partner: Anand Prakash; and hospitality partner: Taj Coromandel, Chennai. The movie screening is supported by the Greater Chennai Corporation and hygiene partner: Urbaser Sumeet.

To register for The Hindu Lit Fest 2024, click https://newsth.live/THLitfest or scan the given QR code.

