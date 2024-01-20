January 20, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

As part of The Hindu Lit Fest 2024, Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2, adapted from Kalki Krishnamurthy’s timeless Tamil historical novels, will be screened at Thiruvanmiyur beach on Sunday from 4 p.m. The screening will happen in partnership with Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies.

Named ‘Moonlight Cinema-LIT Edition’, the event is intended to bring the magic of the big screen to the picturesque shoreline and highlight that films are a major literary device. The 12th edition of The Hindu Group’s flagship event Lit Fest 2024 will be held at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall, Chennai, on January 26 and 27. As a run-up to the event, an array of activities that will take celebration of literature beyond books are under way.

