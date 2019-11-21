‘Ponn Manickavel filing contempt plea to continue as Special Officer’

Even as the State government on Wednesday claimed that Madras High Court appointed Special Officer A.G. Ponn Manickavel of Idol Wing CID had filed a contempt of court petition against top government officials only to continue in the post even after completion of his one year tenure on November 30, the court wanted to know the number of cases in which the officer had wrapped up investigation and filed chargesheets in the last one year.

Justices R. Mahadevan and P.D. Audikesavalu called for the details from the Special Officer since it was his claim that his team’s functions were crippled and he was not allowed to investigate cases freely. They directed him to submit the details by Monday and asked Additional Advocate General Balaji Srinivasan also to put in writing the assistance that had been provided to the Special Officer in the last one year and the funds allocated for his functioning.

Though the AAG gave a rough figure of ₹31.96 crore to have been allotted to the Idol Wing CID since July 21, 2017, the judges wanted him to ascertain the exact amount provided after the appointment of the Special Officer on November 30, 2018.

They also insisted upon excluding the salary of the police personnel working in his special investigation team and disclose only the funds allocated for infrastructure, travel and other incidental expenses.

Earlier, advocate V. Selvaraj, representing the Special Officer, alleged that Additional Director General of Police Abhay Kumar Singh of Idol Wing CID had prevented Mr. Manickavel from investigating the theft of a peacock idol from the Subramaniaswamy Temple in Tiruchendur. He said, there were similar interventions in probing idol theft cases reported at the Sri Ranganthaswamy Temple in Srirangam, Arunachaleswarar Temple in Tiruvannamalai and other places.

“Actually, it is beyond contempt. Higher police officers are trying to help the offenders is a serious issue. The Tiruchendur Temple Executive Officer, who lodged a complaint on April 1, 2019 regarding the theft of idol, was suspended from service on April 5, 2019. The prime suspect in this case is the trustee of the temple. They are keen that the special officer should not enter Tiruchendur, Palani, Tiruvannamalai and Mylapore temples,” he told the court.

Stating that a woman Superintendent of Police was appointed in the Idol Wing CID without the knowledge of the Special Officer, Mr. Selvaraj claimed that six idols from Australia, nine from the United States and many from Singapore could not be brought back because the State government was not willing to defray the expenses. He also alleged that money allotted by the government for paying rewards to informers was being appropriated and not used properly.

In reply, the AAG cited a series of newspaper reports to prove that the Special Officer had been functioning well ever since his appointment. He listed out instances such as recovery of several idols from businesspersons Ranvir Shah and Kiran Rao of Chennai, arrest of an Additional Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department and probe into the missing of a peacock idol from the Kapaleeshwarar Temple at Mylapore in Chennai.

In so far as Tiruchendur temple issue was concerned, the AAG said, there was no question of theft of idol since both the allegedly stolen idol as well as the allegedly fake idol, supposedly used to replace the original idol, were now available at the temple. Therefore, the ADGP had felt that it was sufficient if the inquiry was conducted by the local police. Similarly, there were no complaints of theft with respect to idols in Srirangam and Tiruvannamalai too, he claimed.

Stoutly denying the charge of the salary of even a sanitary worker in the Special Officer’s office not having been paid, the AAG said: “A corporation sanitary worker had been deputed to clean the office of the Special Officer. However, this gentleman appoints someone else and wants salary to be paid by the government. He also says that airfare is not being paid to him but he is not willing to say where does he want to go and why does he want to go.”

When Justice Mahadevan wanted to know why there was an “unnecessary tussle” between the government and the Special Officer, the AAG said, it was because the officer thinks himself to be above law by not obeying the higher officials of the department despite a specific direction by the Supreme Court on an appeal preferred by the government against his appointment as Special Officer after his retirement from the post of Inspector General of Police of Idol Wing CID.

Stating that the government should have ideally filed a contempt of court petition against him before the Supreme Court, the AAG said: “We didn’t file contempt because we did not want to embarrass this court. While assessing the claims made by both sides, I hope the court would apply the same measure to measure the State’s as well as the Special Officer’s compliance or otherwise of the directions issued by this court.”