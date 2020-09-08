Chennai

Ponmudi, A. Raja to be elected to party posts

The DMK general council meeting slated for Wednesday is expected to elect former State minister K. Ponmudi and former Union Minister A. Raja as deputy general secretaries of the party.

The general council meeting originally slated to elect party general secretary and treasurer will also elect two deputy general secretaries.

Party president M.K. Stalin will announce the unanimous election of senior leader Duraimurugan for the post of general secretary and T.R. Baalu as treasurer.

The election of Mr. Ponmudi and Mr. Raja would increase the number of deputy general secretaries to five. Already former ministers I. Periyasamy, Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan and Anthiyur Selvaraj are functioning as deputy general secretaries.

