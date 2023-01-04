Pongal gift hampers to be distributed on January 13 too: Minister

January 04, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - Chennai

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani on Tuesday said fair price shops will be open on January 13 also for the distribution of Pongal gift hampers, containing rice, sugar, sugar cane and ₹1,000, to 2.19 crore family cardholders.

Addressing the media after inspecting the arrangements at a Civil Supplies godown in Chennai, he said tokens will be issued till January 8, and the distribution of the gift hampers will be launched by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on January 9. District Collectors had been given the responsibility of ensuring that the gift hampers were distributed properly. In districts where sugar cane was to be procured, committees led by the respective Collectors had been set up to ensure smooth operations. Since shops will be open on the 13th, a holiday had been granted to the staff on January 27.

Food Secretary J. Radhakrishnan, Civil Supplies Commissioner V. Rajaraman, and Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation V. Prabhakar were present on the occasion.