Pongal festivities begin at VIT in Vellore

January 12, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - VELLORE

Pongal festivities began at the Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore, on Wednesday with Founder and Chancellor G. Vishwanathan inaugurating the celebrations in a traditional manner.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vishwanathan said that among the seven ancient languages like Hebrew, Sanskrit, Persian and Mandarin, Tamil language is being cherished by people worldwide. Tamil language still retains its essence and has not changed much. “Any threat to our (Tamil) language, we have to stand united and protect Tamil at any cost. The struggle to protect our language started way back in 1937 but is still on-going one,” the Chancellor said.

Further, he said that he was instrumental in starting Tamiliyakam in October 2018 with an objective to develop Tamil and create awareness about the language among people in various countries. The VIT and Tamiliyakam have also taken the steps to develop and preserve Tamil in various countries.

Traditional artforms of Karagattam , Oyilattam and Puli Vesham, performed by troupes brought in from Thanjavur and Tiruvannamalai, stole the hearts of participating students and guests. Pongal was made with rice, jaggery, pulses, cardamom and cashew nuts in a traditional clay pot, signifying the festival.

The festival is celebrated every year at VIT with the participation of students, faculty and management and non-teaching staff. It is organised each year by Paavendhar Bharathidasan Tamil Literary Association and VIT School of Agricultural Innovations and Advanced Learning. Students from different countries took part in the celebrations, wearing the traditional clothes — saree and veshti — of Tamil Nadu.

On the occasion, books on water management and agriculture were released by Mr. Vishwanathan in the presence of V. Sankar and G.V. Selvam, vice presidents, VIT. The books published by VIT were given to farmers.