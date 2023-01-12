HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pongal festivities begin at VIT in Vellore

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vishwanathan said that among the seven ancient languages like Hebrew, Sanskrit, Persian and Mandarin, Tamil language is being cherished by people worldwide.

January 12, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
Pongal festivities began at the Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore with founder and chancellor G. Viswanathan inaugurating the celebrations in a traditional manner on Wednesday.

Pongal festivities began at the Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore with founder and chancellor G. Viswanathan inaugurating the celebrations in a traditional manner on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: C VENKATACHALAPATHY

Pongal festivities began at the Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore, on Wednesday with Founder and Chancellor G. Vishwanathan inaugurating the celebrations in a traditional manner.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vishwanathan said that among the seven ancient languages like Hebrew, Sanskrit, Persian and Mandarin, Tamil language is being cherished by people worldwide. Tamil language still retains its essence and has not changed much. “Any threat to our (Tamil) language, we have to stand united and protect Tamil at any cost. The struggle to protect our language started way back in 1937 but is still on-going one,” the Chancellor said.

Further, he said that he was instrumental in starting Tamiliyakam in October 2018 with an objective to develop Tamil and create awareness about the language among people in various countries. The VIT and Tamiliyakam have also taken the steps to develop and preserve Tamil in various countries.

Traditional artforms of Karagattam , Oyilattam and Puli Vesham, performed by troupes brought in from Thanjavur and Tiruvannamalai, stole the hearts of participating students and guests. Pongal was made with rice, jaggery, pulses, cardamom and cashew nuts in a traditional clay pot, signifying the festival.

The festival is celebrated every year at VIT with the participation of students, faculty and management and non-teaching staff. It is organised each year by Paavendhar Bharathidasan Tamil Literary Association and VIT School of Agricultural Innovations and Advanced Learning. Students from different countries took part in the celebrations, wearing the traditional clothes — saree and veshti — of Tamil Nadu.

On the occasion, books on water management and agriculture were released by Mr. Vishwanathan in the presence of V. Sankar and G.V. Selvam, vice presidents, VIT. The books published by VIT were given to farmers.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.