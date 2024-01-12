Pongal celebrated at prisons 

January 12, 2024 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

Pongal was celebrated at the Central Prisons and Special Prison for Women, Puzhal.

Games such as uriyadi, silambam, dance, tug of war, musical chair, chess competition and other games were organised, along with a unique musical performance by the prisoners.

The function was presided over by Maheshwar Dayal, Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services. He distributed prizes to the prisoners and staff members. R. Kanagaraj, DIG of Prisons (Head Quarters) and A. Murugesan, DIG of Prisons, (Chennai Range), were also present at the event.

