ADVERTISEMENT

Pongal celebrated at prisons 

January 12, 2024 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Pongal was celebrated at the Central Prisons and Special Prison for Women, Puzhal.

Games such as uriyadi, silambam, dance, tug of war, musical chair, chess competition and other games were organised, along with a unique musical performance by the prisoners.

The function was presided over by Maheshwar Dayal, Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services. He distributed prizes to the prisoners and staff members. R. Kanagaraj, DIG of Prisons (Head Quarters) and A. Murugesan, DIG of Prisons, (Chennai Range), were also present at the event.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US