GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pongal celebrated at prisons 

January 12, 2024 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Pongal was celebrated at the Central Prisons and Special Prison for Women, Puzhal.

Games such as uriyadi, silambam, dance, tug of war, musical chair, chess competition and other games were organised, along with a unique musical performance by the prisoners.

The function was presided over by Maheshwar Dayal, Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services. He distributed prizes to the prisoners and staff members. R. Kanagaraj, DIG of Prisons (Head Quarters) and A. Murugesan, DIG of Prisons, (Chennai Range), were also present at the event.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.