Ponder human and societal values that your technology will represent, Chief Justice of India tells IIT-M graduates

July 22, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Chennai

“As technologists and engineers, you may look at science and technology in terms of numbers, optimisations, and scale, but I would also encourage all of you to ponder the human and societal values that technology will represent, especially in the context that it will be deployed in,” said Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, Chief Justice of India.

He was addressing the 60th convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, on Saturday. He told the graduates that their creations would frame the next stage of debate between technology and law.

“The value here is not the monetary worth of your technology, but what principled values it represents and what values it seeks to further. Technological development should not take place in a social vacuum, but alongside an intricate tapestry of societal realities, legal, economic and political structures,” he said.

Justice Chandrachud said that the graduates would be among those who would shape the nation’s thoughts on how technology and society should interact. “The Constitution of India explicitly enjoins all citizens to develop a scientific temper, and emphasizes that reason and science can empower us to secure liberty, equality and social justice. In turn, the power of science and tech can be harnessed to obtain human rights and liberties,” he said. He further spoke about how, as future entrepreneurs, it was imperative to think about the use of new technologies, and guard against potential abuse.

“Today you leave as graduates of one of the most highly regarded institutions in the world, but pause to think about the duty placed on you. With the abilities, expertise and understanding conferred on you, your education makes you uniquely qualified and responsible for the world that you will inherit,” he added.

A total of 2,573 students graduated, and as many as 2,746 degrees (including joint and dual degrees) were awarded to the students on the occasion. Sai Gautam Ravipati, an Electrical Engineering graduate, was given the President of India prize for the highest CGPA amongst B.Tech and dual degree graduates. Neha Swaminathan was awarded the V. Srinivasan memorial prize for the highest CGPA in dual degree. Shatakshi Sarangi was awarded the Dr. Shankar Dayal Sharma prize for the best all round proficiency in curricular and extracurricular activities, and S. Prahalad was awarded the Governor’s prize for best all round proficiency in curricular and extra curricular activities.

Pawan Goenka, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Madras, said the institution had been working with a greater focus on Research and Development. The total funding for R & D had gone up from ₹250 crore to ₹2,000 crore in 10 years. Congratulating the graduates, V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, spoke about the various initiatives the institute had rolled out in the last few years including ‘IIT-M for all’ .