Pond in Kundrathur: Once a lifeline, now a cesspool

15 December 2020 11:30 IST

Residents seek restoration of the waterbody

A neighbourhood pond on Kundrathur Main Road does not do much for the residents of the area. It does not offer potable water; nor can the water be used by farmers to irrigate their fields. Despite the pond’s obvious lack of usefulness, residents have called for its restoration.

They have their reason: Over the decades, the pond has helped recharge the groundwater table in the neighbourhood, and they want the waterbody to continue rendering this service to residents.

“The pond retains water even during summer, thereby ensuring availability of water availability in our wells as well. Restoration and proper maintenance of the waterbody can go a long way towards taking care of our water needs,” says V. Kathiravan, a resident of Kundrathur.

Advertising

Advertising

Spread over an acre, the pond is 30 feet deep. It bunds are ‘studded” with huge stones to prevent soil erosion.

Residents want the pond to be fenced and to the vegetation on it, which includes water-hyacinth, cleared. The residents also want the Kundrathur Pachayat to attend to a portion of the bund that is damaged. They also seek measures to prevent dumping of waste in the waterbody.

Further, with a walkway, a lighting facility and seating arrangements, the pond will serve as a place of leisure for local residents.

“Steps will be taken to restore the waterbody,” says an official with the Kundrathur Panchayat Union.