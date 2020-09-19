Pond in Korattur being revived

A pond in Korattur that is under the authority of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is being restored by a waterbody conservation forum called Korattur Aeri Padhukappu Makkal Iyakkam.

“According to a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed early this year, the Corporation has allowed us to carry out the work. The work would not take off due to COVID-19. Last week, we started the work which is being funded by Korattur Lions Club. The cost of the work is estimated at ₹2 lakh,” says S. Sekharan, secretary of the four-year-old forum.

According to the forum, the pond (known as Kandigai Sanjeevi) will be desilted and deepened; its bunds strengthened by planting native plants with therapeutic properties; and also fruit-bearing trees to promote biodiversity. The work will be completed in a month, says Sekharan.

“When the Korattur Yeri Padhukappu Makkal Iyakkam learnt that this “kulam” (pond) had been reclassified as ‘grama natham’ land in the records of the revenue department fraudulently, we took up the issue and relentlessly pursued it through RTI petitions. In 2018, we gave a petition to then Chennai Collector A. Shanmugasundaram presenting the necessary legal documents that we had gathered via RTI pleas. He ordered that the tank be restored to its original classification in the records. Following his transfer, the subsequent Collector R Seethalakhsmi followed it up. In November 2019, the pond was handed over to Greater Chennai Corporation. In this respect, we thank both the Collectors. GCC will ensure that a few encroachments are removed, but has asked us to go ahead with the restoration work and not to wait till the the encroachments are cleared,” says Sekharan.

In this respect, an official of Zone 7 of Greater Chennai Corporation, said that steps were being taken to remove the encroachments the pond. Along with Revenue Department officials, the Corporation will remove the encroachments within 10 to 20 days. He also said that it was one of the 19 ponds in Zone 7 which were shortlisted for restoration. Work on nine of these ponds have been completed; and work on the other 10 is under way.