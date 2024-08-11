Pon Manickavel quizzed by CBI

:

Former Idol Wing CID chief Pon Manickavel was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at his residence in Palavakkam on Saturday in connection with an idol theft case which was taken up by the agency following a High Court order on a petition filed by former Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kader Batcha.

Sources said the officers questioned him till evening and collected certain documents related to the case.

In 2022, the CBI had re-registered a first information report (FIR) of the Idol wing CID which was originally registered in 2017. The wing’s DSP and two other police personnel were accused of robbing three idols from a temple from Thirunelveli and selling them for ₹15 lakh through a dealer Deendayalan.

The CBI took up the case as per the directions of the Madras high court, while hearing the petition of former Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kader Batcha, that sought the quashing of the FIR registered against him when Mr. Pon Manickavel was heading the wing. Kader Batcha alleged that Pon Manickavel had falsely implicated him in an idol theft case.

The court had directed CBI to ascertain if any of the officers have concocted the facts or falsified the evidence in the case registered and file a report before it.

The CBI has filed a fresh first information report citing Mr. Pon Manickavel as accused on Thursday evening based on representations from Mr. Kader Batcha.

The FIR said, the complainant Mr. Kader Batcha approached the Madras High Court by way of filing a Criminal Original Petition in 2019 for issuance of directions to register a case against accused A.G. Pon Manickavel, then Idol Wing CID head on the basis of his two representations dated April, 20 and June, 15, 2019. The Madras High Court vide its order dated July 22, 022 passed in the petition, directed the CBI to conduct preliminary inquiry on the basis of his representations of petitioner/complainant Kader Batcha and to proceed independently in case any criminality emerges.

The CBI alleged in the FIR that in compliance with the order of High Court, CBI conducted a preliminary inquiry on the basis of allegations leveled in the aforementioned two representations of the complainant. “It prime facie revealed that Sh. A.G. Ponn Manickavel committed offences mentioned in the FIR including falsely implicating complainant Kader Batcha in criminal case and his illegal arrest, framing incorrect documents by creating false statements etc.,” reads the FIR.

Mr. Manickavel told the reporters that the accused had come together to target him and added they wouldn’t succeed.

