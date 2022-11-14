Polytechnic student found dead on railway tracks near Avadi

A 17-year-old student of a polytechnic institute was found dead on railway tracks near Avadi.
The victim has been identified as Monish, of Senthamarai Nagar, Thirunindravur in Tiruvallur district. He was studying at a polytechnic institute in Avadi.
A teacher had scolded him for using a mobile phone during class and asked him to bring his parents to the institute on Monday. Since he did not bring his parents, the teacher reprimanded him. The student was reportedly suffering from depression which led to him taking the extreme step, the police said.
The Government Railway Police have registered a case and are investigating.
(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)
