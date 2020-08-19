Polytechnic course with opportunity to enter B. Com

CHENNAI

19 August 2020

Students of Class 10 who wish to pursue B.Com can do so by taking up the commercial practice course offered in government polytechnics.

The two-three year diploma course is open to candidates who have completed Class 10 or 12. On successful completion of the diploma, students can gain lateral entry to second year of B.Com programme.

The course is on a par with B.Com, and includes elements of commerce, accountancy, banking, financial, corporate and cost accounting, management accounting and income tax. Students are also taught skills such as typewriting and short hand, office automation and desk top publishing.

“These candidates can be placed in any job that a B.Com student is offered. Since skill courses are also offered they are in much demand,” explained a professor in Dr. Dharmambal Polytechnic College.

“Our students are good in front office operations, can operate programme such as Tally, and trained in typewriting and shorthand. Most institutions have dispensed with shorthand but those who have the skill get placed in government jobs,” he added.

The polytechnic teachers’ association is persuading the government to issue an order so that the course is given equal recognition as B.Com.

Teachers say polytechnic students who are unable to get into mechanical or civil engineering consider Commercial Practice as the last resort. “Only those with low motivation and marks come here. But those who come with a motivation for this course do well. One of our student has joined as a junior stenographer in a Central government institution and is now drawing a salary of ₹40,000,” the professor said.

The course is offered only in six government colleges - three co-educational polytechnics in Taramani, Ooty, Aranthangi; and the women’s polytechnic in Madurai, Coimbatore and Chennai offer the course. Among these only Dr. Dharmambal Polytechnic College in the city offers shorthand too.

The last date to apply for polytechnic courses is Thursday.