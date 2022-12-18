Pollution, poor connectivity and urban planning issues dominate CMDA public hearing in north Chennai

December 18, 2022 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

CMDA conducts public consultation in Tiruvottiyur, Madhavaram and Royapuram zones for preparing the vision document of the Third Master Plan

Aloysius Xavier Lopez

Residents from Tiruvottiyur, Madhavaram and Royapuram zones attending the CMDA public consultation for preparation of vision document for the Third Master plan on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority on Sunday organised public consultation for the preparation of the vision document for the Third Master Plan in three more zones in the northern parts of Chennai.

Residents in Tiruvottiyur, Madhavaram and Royapuram participated in the public consultations, demanding better urban planning and resolution to various issues such as reclassification of Red Hills reservoir catchment area, public health infrastructure and transport connectivity in north Chennai.

Tiruvottiyur zone ward committee chairman T.M. Thaniarasu said the need for playgrounds in the area was highlighted. “Residents want improvement in Metro Rail connectivity, including the link between Wimco Nagar and Madhavaram. As the area is polluted by chemical factories, there was demand for a hospital to improve the health care and better planning for drinking water supply as the groundwater too is polluted in the zone,” he said.

The government should promote sustainable fish processing facilities in the area, as a large number of original inhabitants in the area depend on fishing for livelihood in the zone, the residents told the meeting.

In Madhavaram zone, people pitched for sensible urban planning to protect the residents who have built houses and buildings in the Red Hills reservoir catchment area without affecting the environment and water supply to the city. Twenty eight villages are spread over the catchment area. Many areas in zones such as Madhavaram are part of the catchment area. The problem of movement of heavy vehicles in Madhavaram was flagged at the meeting.

Citizens said northern zones of the city have been neglected in urban planning for civic infrastructure development. People in Royapuram demanded an end to traffic congestion and improved public transport.

