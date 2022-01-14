Pollution levels satisfactory on Bhogi day, says TNPCB

The air quality index at satisfactory mark in 15 locations

Bhogicelebrations on Thursday were subdued in the city with not manymakingbonfiresto burn old household items, including clothes,matsand garden wastes.

The air quality index at the 15 locations monitored by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) stood at the satisfactory markwith values remaining within the permissible limitfor 24 hours.The Index value forsatisfactory isAQI 51 to100).

“We did not burn plastics or oldtyres. Only some garden waste and an old mat was burnt at our home. People in our street and locality too had only smallbonfires, mostly done for religious purposes,” said Divakar, a resident of Kannagi Nagar.

Celebrations subdued

C. Kodai ofTriplicanesaid thatsince the people were worried aboutCOVID-19, the celebrations were subdued. Apart fromsmallerbonfiresthanusual,lowhumidity,moderatetemperatureandwindspeedtoo helped keeppollutionat acceptablelevels.

Although visibility was poor on major roads early in the morning, it improved soon.

The status of gaseous pollutants,includingSulphur Dioxide (SO2)and Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2) at all 15 stationswerefound to be well within the prescribed standards of80microgram/cubicmetreon both Bhogiday and the day before.

On Thursday, theparticulate matter (PM2.5) level was in the range of 18-54microgram/cubicmetreas against the prescribed standard of 60microgram/cubicmetreand particulate matter (PM10) was in the range of 45- 91microgram/cubicmetreas against the prescribed standard of 100microgram/cubicmetre.

Based on the Air Quality Index, the minimum AQI value observedwasa61 at Teynampet and maximum AQIvaluewas 91 at Madhavaram.Last year, the AQI value in 12 of the 15 zones of theGreater Chennai Corporationwas moderate and was poor in three zones.