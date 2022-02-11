Pollution, flooding dominate the campaign in Tiruvottiyur

CHENNAI

11 February 2022 00:57 IST

Residents hope that elected councillors will get various works done quickly

The local bodies election campaign of 142 candidates in the 14 wards of Tiruvottiyur zone has gained momentum, with door-to-door canvassing and public rallies. Around 2.42 lakh residents in the 14 wards of Tiruvottiyur zone, covering the northern parts of the city, including eco-sensitive areas such as Ennore with polluting industrial units and thermal power plants, have reported a number of civic issues during the election campaign.

The civic issues include industrial pollution, flooding in Kosasthalaiyar basin, inadequate stormwater drain network, sewer network, water supply, public health problems and poor delivery of services at the government offices.

Residents stress the need for last mile connectivity from Metro stations and quicker completion of the Theradi Metro station to improve connectivity.

The Greater Chennai Corporation has to take initiatives to develop non-motorised transportation facilities to improve metro rail connectivity to areas such as Wimco Nagar.

Tiruvottiyur resident C. Shivakumar said the time taken for providing civic services by the Corporation had increased in the past few years and residents expect the new councillors to play an important role in expediting the process. “I submitted an application to get my name changed in the property tax database. The officials effected the name change in the database only after two months. Once a councillor is elected, residents could request them for quicker services,” said Mr. Shivakumar.

“During the pandemic, civic officials imposed fine on various violations. This has affected poor people and traders in the area. Poor people who did not have money were forced to pay a fine. Many of them are angry,” said Mr. Shivakumar.

Tiruvottiyur zone ward 1 DMK candidate M. Sivakumar said 60% of the residents in the area are poor and need welfare assistance from the government. “We are surrounded by fertilizer industries, thermal power plants and major industries. The residents want more initiatives to improve solid waste management and mitigate pollution.,” said Mr. Sivakumar.

Ward 1 candidate K. Kannan of AIADMK said many poor residents in areas such as Ennore were unable to get a connection in the sewer network even after the completion of ₹84-crore underground drainage network. “Residents have demanded a makeover of the Express beach in Thalankuppam with adequate space for walking and recreation facilities. Many residents have been injured because of traffic accidents near the beach,” said Mr. Kannan.

Cause for inundation

Makkal Needhi Maiam candidate K. Sekar in ward 12 said the wards in Tiruvottiyur zone have been polluted because of industries. “New industries are being developed. Road level has risen, causing inundation during rain.,” he said.

V. Harikrishnan, BJP candidate for ward 12, said many residents in areas such as Kaladipet need support from officials to get housing facilities under the PM Awas Yojna. “Most of the residents and street vendors need welfare assistance under various Central government schemes. The Greater Chennai Corporation Councillors have to play a significant role in facilitating welfare assistance for such people in Tiruvottiyur zone,” said Mr. Harikrishnan.