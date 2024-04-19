Polling in Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur largely peaceful, no incidents reported

April 19, 2024 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

Kancheepuram Lok Sabha constituency recorded a polling percentage of 73%.

ADVERTISEMENT

The polling in the 1,398 stations located in the six Assembly segments such as Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram , Tiruporur, Cheyyur, Maduranthakam, and Uthiramerur, was conducted peacefully without any major incidents.

The constituency, where G. Selvam of the DMK was pitted against AIADMK candidate E. Rajasekar and PMK candidate V. Jothi, recorded only 8.50% polling in a total voting population of 17,44,755 in the first two hours. Gradually as the day proceeded the voting picked up with nearly 25% polling recorded by noon and 65% one-hour before the close of polling.

ADVERTISEMENT

A senior official of the Kancheepuram district said Maduranthakam recorded the highest voting percentage of 71.5%, followed by Uthiramerur at 69.5%, and Cheyyur recording 67%. The district administration had set up four green polling stations at Sirukaveripakkam, Katrambakkam, Manapathi, and Iyyappanthangal.

H. Arasu, who came to vote at the polling booth of Sirukaveripakkam, said unlike normal polling stations, this one had traditional decorations including banana stems and coconut fronds at the entrance.

Tri-cornered contest

Tiruvallur Lok Sabha constituency (Reserved), where a tri-cornered contest between Congress’ S. Sasikanth Senthil, DMDK’s K. Nallathambi, and BJP’s Pon Balaganapathy was unfolding, registered a voter turnout of 68.26% (as of 7 p.m. on Friday), witnessing a dip when compared to a turnout of 72.33% in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. In 2014 too, the voter turnout was 73.67%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Sasikanth and Mr. Nallathambi said their partymen did not report any issues with the polling. However, Mr. Balaganapthy alleged that the State machinery was supporting the DMK alliance candidate while allowing the AIADMK partymen, including the sons of a prominent AIADMK leader, inside the polling booth at Jaigopal Garodia Higher Secondary School in Madhavaram and were reportedly allowed to canvass for votes inside.

However, official sources said polling in a few booths were extended beyond the official closing time since the voters arrived after the stipulated time and were given tokens. As for the allegations by the BJP, the Tiruvallur Collector said that there were no issues reported in any of the booths in Madhavaram.

At the end of day on Friday, total votes polled in Gummidipoondi recorded a voter turnout of 73.77%. Similarly, 76.54%, 74.82%, 68.25%, 63.49%, and 61.3% were the turnouts in Ponneri (SC), Tiruvallur, Poonamallee (SC), Avadi, and Madhavaram Assembly constituencies respectively.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.