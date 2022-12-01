Pollachi prison employee held for trying to intrude into T.N. CM’s security ring in Chennai

December 01, 2022 04:48 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Teynampet police have arrested a prison employee for allegedly pretending to be a police official of the Core Cell CID who guard Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, and for intruding close to the CM’s security ring.

Police said the accused, V. Vasanthakumar, 42 of Coimbatore, is an assistant sub-inspector with the Prison and Correctional Services Department and is presently working at the Pollachi Sub-Jail. He, along with two other friends, travelled by air from Coimbatore to Chennai on Wednesday morning. They went to the house of the Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma. Subramanian and took a photograph with him.

Learning that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin would visit Kalaignar Arangam, the DMK headquarters, the three went there. Vasanthakumar, clad in a safari suit like the men of the Core Cell CID, went near the security ring. The CM’s security personnel quickly intercepted him and questioned him. He and his friends were then handed over to Teynampet police for further enquiries.

On questioning, police found that Vasanthakumar had deliberately dressed like personnel of the Core Cell and possessed a forged identity card claiming to be a police official. Police booked a case under sections 170 (Impersonating a public servant) and 171 (Wearing garb or carrying a token used by a public servant with fraudulent intent) of the Indian Penal Code. However he was released on bail when he was produced before a court.

