Poll observers urge voters to use C-Vigil app to send in their complaints

March 28, 2024 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Election observers (general) from Sriperumbudur Parliamentary Constituency Abhishek Chandra on Wednesday called upon voters to use the C- Vigil mobile application to send their poll-related complaints.  Speaking to reporters after visiting several polling booths, he said that the team had recieved a total of 28 complaints pertaining to the constituency via the app since Tuesday and all of them had been dealt with.  He said that already some suggestions had been made to the Collector and police as regards conduct of free and fair elections. “Hope this would be an ideal constituency,” he added.  Chengalpattu District Collector S. Arunraj said that there a total of 702 vulnerable polling booths in the constituency and that the police had been directed to provide special attention to these booths. If need be Central armed forces would be deployed at these locations. 

Observers Bharat Reddy Bhommareddy (security) and Santhosh Sharan (expenditure) were also present at the press meet. 

