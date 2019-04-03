Political leaders heap praise on the film-maker

Tributes and messages of condolence poured in for renowned film director J. Mahendran who died on Tuesday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said in a statement that Mr. Mahendran was multi-faceted and excelled at being a director, writer and actor. “He has carved a niche for himself and is among directors who have brought several laurels and recognition to the Tamil film industry,” he said. Observing that the demise of Mr. Mahendran was an irreparable loss to cinema, Mr. Palaniswami extended his condolences to the bereaved family and the fans.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M.K. Stalin said even when Mr. Mahendran was a college student at Alagappa University, he. was popular for his writings among students. “He was not only a prolific writer but was also renowned for his realistic film-making and acting. He was a hero among Tamil film directors and was truly multi-faceted,” he said.

‘Great loss’

Stating that his demise was a great loss for the Tamil film industry, actor and Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam president Vijayakant said in a statement that he made good family stories for the audiences and brought laurels to the industry.

The 1999 film, Kallazhagar, in which Mr. Vijayakant had starred, was written by Mr. Mahendran along with director Bharathi. Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) president Vaiko also expressed his condolences and said that Mr. Mahendran had been a mentor and inspiration to the younger generation with regard to his body of work.