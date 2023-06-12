Political functionary arrested for forcing private firms to sell scrap material to him  

June 12, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Vellavedu police have arrested a 32-year-old functionary of a political outfit from Poonamallee on charges of indulging in extortion from private firms.

The arrested man has been identified as R. Ranjithkumar, 32, of Lakshmipuram, Poonamallee, who is the Chengalpattu district secretary of Tamizhaga Munnetra Padai and runs a shop for selling old scrap material.

The police said he was threatening owners of newly-started firms in Poonamallee and surrounding areas and forcing them to sell old scrap material at cheaper rates to him. He was arrested following a complaint from N.S. Balaji, a store manager of VGN Infra India Pvt. Ltd.

Mr. Balaji alleged that while he and his staff were loading scrap material on June 6 on to a lorry at a godown of his firm in Kolappancheri, a gang sent by Ranjithkumar barged into the premises and stopped him from loading the material on to the lorry. The gang asked them to sell the scrap material to it at low price and warned him that it should not be sold to others henceforth. When the complainant refused to do so, the gang demanded ₹5 lakh for releasing the lorry with material.

Vellavedu crime inspector Lilly took up investigation and arrested the main suspect.