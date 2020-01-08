Polio vaccine to be administered to 1.15 lakh children in Tirupattur

A total of 1.15 lakh children aged 0 to 5 years will be vaccinated against polio during the intensified pulse polio immunisation campaign across Tirupattur district on January 19.

Announcement

Tirupattur District Collector M.P. Sivanarul made this announcement after a meeting of health officials at the Collector’s office.

He said that 731 camps would be established for the purpose, where over 2,900 health department staff and volunteers would undertake the immunisation process.

Floating crowd

The camps would be held at railway stations, bus stands and toll plazas to cover the floating population.

Statistics have been collected on children living in hilly terrains of Ambur, Vaniyambadi and Tirupattur and they would be covered during this campaign, said an official from Public Health Department.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Director, Health Services, K.S.T. Suresh and officials from education, nutrition, social welfare, revenue, rural development, municipalities and town panchayats. Health department official P.S. Sankaran spoke on the occasion.