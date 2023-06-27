Policing in Chennai goes hi-tech with GIS mapping, analytics of crime zones

June 27, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Police (GCP) on Tuesday launched mapping of crime zones using Geographic Information System (GIS).

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal inaugurated the new initiative at the integrated command and control centre. A special GIS centre has been established and equipped with the latest software tools to collate data from Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), daily service register, daily reports and other critical inputs from the Greater Chennai Corporation and the Social Welfare Department.

Mr. Jiwal said more than 60,000 crime records spanning seven years (2016-2022) from CCTNS and daily service registers have been mapped to their precise location with the help of over 300 trained police personnel. A comprehensive process to record the daily data had been established and published through a web-based GIS analytical dashboards to prevent crime.

As part of the data compilation, around 67,000 cameras installed in critical locations across the city have been plotted on GIS maps to support officers during investigation. All the critical establishments such as support centres for women and children, educational institutions, pink toilets, street lights, markets and other sensitive areas form part of 36 GIS layers that provide crucial information for analysis and quick response to ensure the safety of citizens, particularly women and children.

Some key analytics developed include mapping of all critical assets which would come in handy during any emergency.

The new system will help the police identify critical roadside facilities such as bus stands, shopping areas, parking locations from where cases of chain snatching and thefts were regularly reported and identify clusters where crime against women and children had been high. This will help police redirect patrol vehicles to the locations.

Additional Commissioner of Police, North, J. Loganathan said the new system would help map all cases reported recently with historical data to plan deployment of forces in sensitive areas and monitor the operations.

Beat planning

A state-of-the-art integrated Beat Planning and Automated Vehicle Location System (AVLS) has been deployed with a capacity to support more than 5,000 GPS-enabled vehicles and 2,000-odd police personnel through specialised mobile applications.

Additional Commissioner of Police Prem Anand Sinha said the software would help officers at police stations plan their beat and monitor the operations on live dashboards. Integrated AVLS module will be used to identify the nearest patrol vehicle and direct it to the scene of crime while responding to distress calls. This would save time and improve efficiency.

Police personnel equipped with a security module will be able to capture details of the location with photographs, which will be recorded on Crime Zone Mapping Servers for analysis.