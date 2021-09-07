Policewoman nabs phone thief, wins praise

CHENNAI

07 September 2021 00:19 IST

She caught the robber after a chase

Indrani, a policewoman, came in for praise from senior officials after she caught a cellphone robber on Monday.

An Armed Reserve constable, Ms. Indrani was boarding a bus near the Central railway station after her duty when Damodaran, a senior citizen, raised an alarm after a man snatched his cellphone and took to his heels.

Ms. Indrani caught the robber after a chase.

Advertising

Advertising

The robber was later handed over to the Flower Bazaar police station.

On inquiry, the accused was identified as Balaji, 28, of Vyasarpadi.

He has several mobile theft cases pending against him in several police stations, including Avadi and Koyambedu.

The accused was later arrested and sent to prison after being produced before a judicial magistrate.

Senior police officials congratulated Ms. Indrani for her swift action.