Policewoman in Chennai shoots at man attempting to escape custody

February 22, 2023 - CHENNAI

A woman sub inspector shot at an accused person, who was reportedly trying to escape after attacking two police constables on New Avadi Road, late on Tuesday night, police sources claimed.

The accused who has been identified G. Surya, 22, of Pulianthope, was arrested by a special team of police for attacking a sub inspector two days ago in Ayanavaram, and was being brought to the city from Tiruvallur.

Police sources said, early on Monday morning, sub-inspector Sankar and his team, attached to the Ayanavaram police station, were conducting vehicle checks on Konnur Highway, when they intercepted three young men on a motorcycle. Even as they were questioning the men, one of them suddenly whipped out an iron rod and attacked Sankar. The sub-inspector fell down and the trio escaped from there on their bike.

In connection with the incident, the Ayanavaram Police had arrested two of the men, Gowtham and Ajith on Tuesday morning and remanded them to judicial custody. A special team of police personnel apprehended yet another accused, Surya, in Manavala Nagar, Tiruvallur on Tuesday night and he was being brought in a police vehicle to the Ayanavaram Police station.

Police said that when the team escorting the accused stopped their vehicle on New Avadi Road for a few moments, Surya suddenly got down from the car and managed to get hold of a long knife that was placed near a roadside sugarcane crushing machine and attacked the two police personnel, in an attempt to escape. The woman sub-inspector shot at him using her service weapon. He was shot below the knee on his left leg. The police personnel then managed overpowered him.

The injured police personnel and Surya were admitted to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.

Further investigations are on.