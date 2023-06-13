HamberMenu
Policewoman, husband injured as tree falls on two-wheeler near Vepery

June 13, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A policewoman and her husband sustained injuries after an avenue tree fell on the two-wheeler they were riding on Poonamallee High Road on Tuesday morning. The Vepery Traffic Investigation Wing later cleared the debris which disrupted traffic for sometime on the busy road. 

A senior police official said Sugapriya working in Korukkupet police station was riding the two-wheeler belonging to her husband Anandaraj to her office on Poonamallee High Road and he was riding pillion. An avenue tree located near the petrol bunk on the busy road fell on the two-wheeler. While Sugapriya sustained minor injuries, her husband was rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. 

