Policemen on Gemini flyover to get shelter with stool, fan

However, with the heat rising, they seek water or buttermilk

There seems to be good news for police constables who guard the U.S. consulate from the Gemini flyover. They might soon get new shelters fitted with a small stool and a fan to beat the summer heat.

For decades, the city police personnel have been providing security to the consulate. It was beefed up after an attack by protesters in 2012.

Working on shifts

Each day, over 25 constables are posted around the consulate and at least 15 constables take turns to stand on the flyover overlooking the consulate premises.

“Four constables stand guard on the flyover at a time. The shift keeps changing every two hours. Our duty is to ensure that there is no threat to the consulate. It will be a serious breach if someone throws a stone from the flyover,” said a constable.

However, the policemen are exposed to extreme heat and pollution.

“A few years ago, they were provided with a shelter after taking permission from the Highways Department. But it only gives minimum respite from the dust and the glaring sun,” said a police officer.

To help them carry out their duty without discomfort, the city police are now planning to provide them a new shelter, a small stool and a fan.

“It is under process and they may be getting the facilities in a week’s time,” said a police officer.

However, police personnel said that it would be helpful if water or buttermilk is provided to them at regular intervals.

“They have to be hydrated regularly. With the advent of technology, it is meaningless to waste manpower on the flyover,” said a retired police officer.