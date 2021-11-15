Policemen clear block in sewer line in Peravallur

The police have come to the rescue of residents plagued by overflowing sewage in flood-affected Peravallur. The men from the specially constituted Disaster Response Team swung into action and removed the blockage in the sewerage line.

The sewage was overflowing near the police quarters and the Peravallur police station and mixing with the rainwater that had stagnated nearby.

On noticing this, police personnel waded through the water, identified the blockage and removed it.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sembium, Sembedu Babu said, “At times of natural disasters, we policemen should multitask and render assistance to the public. We have been supplying food packets, medicines and water bottles to stranded residents in Jawahar Nagar and G.K.M. Colony, where water has stagnated up to four feet. It is easy since the residents are in touch with us through WhatsApp.”