Policeman’s wife hands over 3.7 kg of gold in Fedbank heist

The accused had left it in her house

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 19, 2022 01:15 IST

The wife of a police inspector handed over 3.7 kg of gold jewellery to the Arumbakkam police, claiming that one of the accused in Fedbank-Gold Loans burglary case had left it in her house.

The Arumbakkam police, who are investigating the burglary, recovered the gold jewellery from her. Police sources said the accused, M. Santhosh, 30, who was part of the gang that looted the firm, was arrested by the police on Sunday.

While fleeing to Tiruvannamalai, he stayed at a house in Melmaruvathur, which belonged to Amalraj, the police inspector at Acharapakkam in Chengalpattu, as their wives were related. The police inspector’s wife handed over the jewellery, saying that she noticed it only after Santhosh had left.

A senior police officer said Mr. Amalraj was quizzed for allowing him to stay at his house. “There was no Mens Rea involved on his part. We have recommended to the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Kancheepuram, to take disciplinary action against him,” he said.

The police said the main accused, M. Murugan, 29, of Padi, who was apprehended on Monday, was formally arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Thursday. Two other associates, who helped transport the stolen gold, P. Surya Prakash, 29, of Ambattur, and S. Senthil Kumaran, 38, of T. Nagar, were also arrested and remanded. A total of 9.280 kg of gold jewellery was recovered from them, the police said. Murugan and his associates Santhosh and V. Balaji, 28, from Villivakkam, were involved in the actual burglary. Balaji was also arrested on Sunday.

Murugan, Santhosh and Balaji walked into Fedbank’s gold loan division in Arumbakkam, where Murugan was an employee, tied up three persons, including a watchman, and locked them in a bathroom. The three and made off with 31.7 kg of gold jewellery, which had been pledged by the customers. They committed the burglary at 2.30 p.m. in broad daylight.

