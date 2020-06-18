Chennai

Policeman who died of COVID-19 honoured

DGP J.K. Tripathy paying tribute to Balamurali.

Police personnel from across the State led by Director General of Police (DGP) J.K. Tripathy on Thursday observed a two-minute silence to honour Mambalam inspector S. Balamurali, who died of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

His body was laid to rest at the Kannamapet burial ground with a 30-gun salute by the Armed Reserve Police.

Mr. Tripathy said Mr. Balamurali sacrificed his life in the line of duty. Policemen observed the two-minute silence wherever they were on duty.

The DGP, Chennai Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan, other senior officers and additional commissioners participated.

On Thursday, a portrait of Mr. Balamurali was decorated with flowers and placed at the Mambalam police station, where he was stationed before his death.

The deceased officer was the first victim among many police personnel who tested positive.

Afflicted officers

Mr. Viswanathan said over 788 tested positive for COVID-19 in the police forces and of them, over 300 had been discharged and rejoined duty.

As many as 248 personnel were in institutional quarantine, while 216 were in home quarantine. As many as 39 personnel were being treated at city hospitals, he added.

He also said there was no shortage of manpower in the city police since over 18,000 personnel were on duty.

