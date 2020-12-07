Policeman who attempted to harass woman in Chennai, arrested

The man was beaten up by members of the public and handed over the police

A policeman of MGR Nagar station, was arrested for trying behave inappropriately with a woman near the Vadapalani bus stop on Monday. He has also been suspended.

A senior official of the Chennai City Police said the Vadapalani police was alerted after a group of people thrashed a policeman who tried to behave inappropriately with a 20-year-old woman working as a nurse at a private hospital in Vadapalani.

On enquiry, it was found that the accused was a policeman Raju, who was working at the MGR Nagar station. After finishing his duty, he had had a few drinks, and tried to harass the woman who was waiting for a bus at the Vadapalani bus stop. Commuters and other people waiting at the bus stop, on seeing the incident, thrashed the policeman and handed him over to the Vadpalani police station which is located just a few kilometres away.

The Vadapalani police filed a case and arrested the policeman who has been admitted at a hospital due to injuries caused by the public thrashing. The policeman has also been suspended, the police official claimed.