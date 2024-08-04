GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Policeman killed in two-wheeler collision near Porur toll plaza

The other rider also sustained serious injuries and was admitted to a private hospital

Published - August 04, 2024 07:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 53-year-old policeman was killed when a speeding two-wheeler knocked him down on Maduravoyal Bypass Road on Sunday.

A senior official of the Avadi Police Commissionerate said Kumaran of Thiruverkadu, a policeman in the Porur limits, was recently transferred from the traffic wing to law and order. When he was out on patrol on his two-wheeler near the Porur toll plaza on Sunday, another two-wheeler rammed his vehicle. In the impact, Kumaran was thrown off and was killed on the spot due to injuries. The other rider also sustained serious injuries and was admitted to a private hospital. The police are yet to identify him. The Avadi Traffic Investigation police have filed a case and are investigating.

