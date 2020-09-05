Policeman helps the elderly cross busy junction in Chennai

Posted at an accident-prone intersection on Poonamallee High Road since the easing of lockdown restrictions, policeman K. Masanamuthu has been helping struggling seniors cross this section safely

With lockdown restrictions considerably eased, it is business as usual at the Anna Arch pedestrian crossing on Poonamallee High Road. Not quite.

A few days ago, 72-year-old V. Kanagambal was out of her depth trying to cross this accident-prone section of PH Road. Two signals had passed and she was still rooted to her ground, unable to muster the courage to cross the road. Bent with age, she was not sure if she should cross the road amidst a swell of pedestrians crossing the road, and risk a fall.

Just then she heard a voice behind her, and it was an offer of help from a young policeman. She quietly walked along with him and reached the other side of the road. Before she could thank him, he walked quickly to the opposite side of the Road. She could only see that it was a well-built six-footer in Khakhi.

That is 30-year-old K. Masanamuthu who has been helping aged pedestrians cross the road by walking alongside them. For the last two weeks, it is not unusual for road users frequenting this stretch to witness Masanamuthu take such extra care in ensuring struggling pedestrians cross the road safely.

Masanamuthu has been shifted from the Armed Reserve (AR) wing at St Thomas Mount police to the traffic wing of Aminjikarai police. Since the first week of August, many young police personnel from the AR wing of the city police have been transferred to the traffic wings of various police stations to manage key intersections and roads in Chennai, due to increased vehicular movement following relaxation of lockdown restrictions by the State government.

On an average, every key intersection has at least two police constables from the AR wing. Masanamuthu, the oldest of three siblings, spent most of his life at Tuticorin in southern Tamil Nadu where he did his schooling at a government school. After school hours, he would assist his parents grow paddy on their expansive land. Four years ago, before he could complete his two-year course on lab technician, he got selected as a police constable in Chennai city police four years ago.

Since then, he has been working mainly at St Thomas Mount police station. However, during the lockdown, he has been posted at various locations including Broadway, Chetpet, T. Nagar, Guindy and Chennai airport, and his job in the initial days were largely about checking violations of lockdown rules.

At Anna Arch where he regulates traffic for last two weeks, on an average, he comes across five aged persons who need to be helped to cross the busy road.