Policeman ends life at VHP office

A reserve sub-inspector (RSI) ended his life at the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) office in T. Nagar here on Monday.

The name of the police officer was given as Sekar, 50. He had been the personal security officer to senior VHP leader Vedhandam for 10 years.

Senior police officers reached the spot and conducted inquiries.

Those with suicidal tendency can contact the State’s health helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 for counselling.