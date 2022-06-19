Policeman driving a bike taxi assaults a rider

Special Correspondent June 19, 2022 21:01 IST

He reportedly assaulted the customer when he refused to pay extra for the ride

The Basin Bridge police are investigating reports of a policeman, who was a part-time bike taxi driver, for assaulting a customer for not paying extra money on Saturday night. The policeman has been identified as Vinayagam. Police said Jamaal, working as an assistant dancer for films, had booked a Rapido bike service to return home in Pulianthope. The policeman, working in the Crime Branch Crime Investigation Department (CBCID), was riding his two-wheeler as a part-time job. He dropped Jamaal near his house and demanded extra money. As he refused to pay any extra charges, the policeman allegedly assaulted him and left the spot. Jamaal later filed a complaint with the Basin Bridge police station.



