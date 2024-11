A 53-year-old Special Sub Inspector (SSI) of police, Prabhakaran, died of a heart attack on Wednesday while on duty. He was rushed to a Government Hospital in Avadi, where he was declared brought dead. He was attached to the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Avadi City Police, and had been undergoing training for promotion. The body has been sent for postmortem.

