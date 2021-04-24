Policeman dies of COVID-19

CHENNAI

24 April 2021 00:30 IST

A head constable serving in the Chennai police died of COVID-19 on Friday.

D. Karunanidhi, 48, was a head constable attached to the Abiramapuram station. Commissioner of Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal and other officers paid tributes to the portrait of the deceased policeman at the Kotturpuram station.

This is the second death in the Chennai police due to COVID-19 in a week. On Monday, Sakthivel, 55, an SI attached to the traffic wing, Elephant Gate police station, died.

