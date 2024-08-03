GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police work has become complicated now, says M.K. Narayanan

Annual meeting of the Forum of Former Police Generals organised

Published - August 03, 2024 09:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
M.K. Narayanan, former Intelligence Bureau Chief, and other dignitaries at the FORMPOL meet in Chennai on Saturday.

M.K. Narayanan, former Intelligence Bureau Chief, and other dignitaries at the FORMPOL meet in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

M.K. Narayanan, former Intelligence Bureau Chief and National Security Advisor (NSA), said the police force was a vital force in maintaining law and order, as the mere presence of personnel prevented untoward incidents. Participating in the annual meeting of the Forum of Former Police Generals (FORMPOL) held Chennai on Saturday, he said police work was becoming complicated these days and members of FORMPOL could play a helpful role by sharing insights with the police community. The former West Bengal Governor said though everyone took credit when things go right with regard to security issues, it was the police force that gets blamed when anything goes wrong. He cited the recent shifting of a senior official of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Jammu for no reason. He thanked the Tamil Nadu Police for providing FORMPOL, which is more than four decades old, the Police Officer’s Mess for conducting regular meetings. Retired Indian Police Service officers K.V. Gopalakrishnan and S. Rathinasabapathy and Director-General of Police Shankar Jiwal participated. A cultural event was held by school students at the annual meet.

