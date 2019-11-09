Police wing to help Pocso victims

The city police on Friday launched a special wing called Thozhi (friend), comprising women police personnel to support and protect victims in POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) cases and their parents, and guide them through legal procedures.

The POCSO Act envisages and empowers police personnel, especially women police personnel, to render counselling to victims in POCSO cases.

After unveiling the Thozhi wing, Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan distributed the Nirbhaya Logo to the women officers.

The women police personnel, who have been assigned to the wing, have been provided with pink saree and Nirbhaya badges.

Mr. Viswanathan said, “As part of the expansion and easy outreach to victims in POCSO cases, Thozhi has been launched with two women police personnel, drawn from the 35 all-women police stations, to render all possible assistance to such victims.”

The women officers, in civil dress, will reach out to minor victims of sexual abuse and their families.

Informing parents

H. Jayalakshmi, Deputy Commissioner, Crime against Women and Children, said as per Rule 4(11) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Rules, 2012, the police should inform the parents, support person or guardian about the developments in the case, like the arrest of the accused and details of various applications filed.

According to the statistics, 936 cases were booked after the POCSO Act came into effect in 2012 in the city.

Of them, 103 cases were booked after a special wing was established last June.