Police warn shopkeepers against selling defective number plates

March 09, 2023

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has launched a special drive and warned the shops against selling defective number plates.

The traffic inspectors were tasked with visiting the shops and personally ensure that all the defective number plates were removed by the shopkeepers. They visited all the shops selling number plates in their jurisdiction and warned the shopowners and sensitised them on the number plate specification prescribed in the law.

In all, traffic police officers visited 138 shops in this regard, said a press release from GCTP.

Prominent places selling automobile spares, including number plates, on G.P. Road and Pudupet, were verified by the Assistant Commissioners of Traffic and the merchants were warned at a meeting.

