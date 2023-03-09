ADVERTISEMENT

Police warn shopkeepers against selling defective number plates

March 09, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has launched a special drive and warned the shops against selling defective number plates.

The traffic inspectors were tasked with visiting the shops and personally ensure that all the defective number plates were removed by the shopkeepers. They visited all the shops selling number plates in their jurisdiction and warned the shopowners and sensitised them on the number plate specification prescribed in the law.

In all, traffic police officers visited 138 shops in this regard, said a press release from GCTP.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Prominent places selling automobile spares, including number plates, on G.P. Road and Pudupet, were verified by the Assistant Commissioners of Traffic and the merchants were warned at a meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / road safety

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US