HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police warn shopkeepers against selling defective number plates

March 09, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has launched a special drive and warned the shops against selling defective number plates.

The traffic inspectors were tasked with visiting the shops and personally ensure that all the defective number plates were removed by the shopkeepers. They visited all the shops selling number plates in their jurisdiction and warned the shopowners and sensitised them on the number plate specification prescribed in the law.

In all, traffic police officers visited 138 shops in this regard, said a press release from GCTP.

Prominent places selling automobile spares, including number plates, on G.P. Road and Pudupet, were verified by the Assistant Commissioners of Traffic and the merchants were warned at a meeting.

Related Topics

Chennai / road safety

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.