Police warn of strict action against placing unauthorised ‘No Parking’ signages or objects on public roads 

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has said that strict action would be taken against violations of obstructing public roads by placing unauthorized signages such as ‘no parking’ or any other objects. Police also said they would conduct regular checks across the city to identify and penalise violators.

The police said it has observed a rising trend of residents and business houses placing “No Parking” sign boards, mud bags, barricades, and other obstructions on public roads without proper authorization. This practice was causing significant inconvenience to the public and creating unnecessary obstruction for pedestrians and motorists alike.

In a press release, the Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, R. Sudhakar said that no individual, residential society, or commercial entity was permitted to place “No Parking” signs, barricades, or any similar obstruction on public roads without prior authorization from the competent authorities. Unauthorized occupancy of public spaces, including the roadside, for private parking or other purposes was illegal.

As per the Section 116 of the Motor Vehicle Act 1988, only the Government authorities have the power to erect the traffic signs. Hence, as per the High Court orders, strict action would be taken against those found violations of obstructing public roads by placing unauthorised signage or objects, he said.

Policeencouraged the public to report vehicles parked in unauthorised locations by calling 103 or 100 to ensure strict actions and fines. Unauthorized “No Parking” signs, barricades, and other obstructions must be removed immediately by the individuals or entities who have placed them.

Citizens are instructed not to park their vehicles on roads in a manner that causes inconvenience or obstructs others. Appropriate permissions must be obtained from the local traffic authorities before placing any parking-related signages.