Motorcyclists cautioned against revelry on Dec. 31

The city traffic police have warned motorcyclists against indulging in bike racing and drinking and driving on New Year’s eve.
The police said the culprits could face a jail term and their vehicles would be seized.
Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) N. Kannan said: “We will take action as per law on violators who indulge in bike racing, drunken driving or overspeeding. We will seize their vehicles, besides booking cases. In case of revellers roaming on roads indulging in racing and drunken driving, we will definitely arrest and remand them.”
The State government has banned New Year’s eve revelry on beaches and at hotels, clubs and resorts on the night of December 31 and January 1 to prevent the spread of COVID-19. There will be no entry into beaches on these days and midnight revelry would not be allowed on beach road, restaurants, hotels, clubs, beach resorts and similar places on New Year’s eve and the following day.
During Christmas, the traffic police put up barricades at several places in the city and checked vehicles.
Traffic police registered cases against 175 motorists for overspeeding and 50 for rash driving and seized 25 two-wheelers.
