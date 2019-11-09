Chennai

Police warn against flying kites in city

The city police on Friday conducted an awareness campaign cautioning residents not to fly kites since the act endangers many lives. The police also said parents would be held responsible in the event of children flying kites and causing danger to people.

It may be recalled that a three-year-old child was killed in Korukkupet on Sunday after a manja thread used to fly a kite slit his neck when he was travelling with his parents on a two-wheeler. Similarly, a manja thread got tangled around the neck of Rajasekar, a medical representative of Kodungaiyur, while he was riding his two-wheeler on Thursday.

Following these incidents, the Pulianthoppe police conducted “Kite flying awareness camp” in Kannigapuram area.

Stringent action will be taken, the police warned.

