Police warn against circulating fake videos on kidnapping of children 

March 02, 2024 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai City Police (GCP) has warned of strict action against netizens who spread fake videos on social media on kidnapping of children.

Police said a false video on the alleged kidnapping of children is being circulated in WhatsApp, with an audio of a woman asking the public to be alert. This video is fake, and the corpses of children shown in it are related to the death due to some other causes in some other place a few years ago.

In this context, based on the complaint, a case was registered at Central Crime Branch under Sections of IPC and Information Technology on Thursday. Action is being taken to nab the concerned expeditiously.

The GCP also further strictly cautioned such rumour-mongers to desist from spreading such fake videos/ messages and warned of severe and stringent legal action against them. Police call upon the public not to worry and panic on hearing and viewing of such fake videos/messages and they can contact the Police Helpline at 100 or 112 or any nearby Police Station round the clock. EOM