Police, volunteers from Kotturpuram present a colourful message

Lined with commercial establishments on both sides, Ponniamman Kovil Street in Kotturpuram is usually a bustling thoroughfare. Though not anywhere near as busy as before, the street still draws a good number of residents, thanks to some of the shops selling essential commodities that are open during permitted hours.

To draw attention to the havoc the novel Coronavirus can wreck on people, the police personnel at the J4 Kotturpuram Police Station and volunteer-residents from Kotturpuram Housing Board Colony have worked in tandem, and presented a street art project.

The image gives a sense of a novel Coronavirus all set to entrap an unsuspecting family, while two armed men in khaki are firing at it in vain, and are clearly out of their depth.

The image has been drawn on a section of the road that is part of the main market area at Ponniamman Kovil Street.

To carry out this visual awareness exercise, a police team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Sudharsan and consisting of Inspector Ajukumar, First-Grade Inspector Shankar, and Sub-Inspectors Karthikeyan and Pon Thilak worked in coordination with Kotturpuram Housing Board Colony’s volunteering group, led by R. Gavaskar and artists Kutty and Saran Raj.

R. Gavaskar says, “Around 15 artists-residents, including First-Grade Inspector Shankar and I, drew the image. We started the drawing exercise at 11 a.m. and finished it at 9 p.m. on April 10.”

“We first sketched the image with chalks and then got it coloured. The police personnel were very helpful and supportive and provided the residents and the artists with lunch, water-bottles, lassi, buttermilk, tea and evening snacks.”

While the project was being executed, steps were taken to ensure that the participants maintained sufficient social distance.

Gavaskar points out that that with an auto fitted with loud-speakers, resident-volunteers create awareness at the streets of Kotturpuram, about the novel Coronavirus, which involves asking members of the public to wear masks when they step out of their homes.

The volunteers in co-ordination with the police also urge the residents not to step out of their homes except for absolutely valid reasons, which include buying essentials.

Gavaskar adds, “Often, we notice that parents send their children to buy the essential items and provisions. Some of these children don’t wear masks. We create awareness among the children about the prevailing situation and go along with them and meet their parents and tell them about the same. We also warn the parents not to send children to shops.”