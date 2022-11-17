Police vehicles get GPS system in Vellore

November 17, 2022 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - VELLORE

The district police in Vellore has put in place a safer system to transport undertrials and convicts to courts and police personnel on bandobast duties by installing GPS system in all its vehicles.

The Superintendent of Police (SP), S. Rajesh Kannan, launched the drive at the Armed Reserve parade ground in the fort town on Thursday. At present, 36 vehicles are being used for prison, bandobast and traffic duties every day. All these vehicles were now fitted with the new system to track their movements. “We had the trial run of using the GPS system when we transported four convicts, who were released, to the special camp in Tiruchi. Now, we extended it to all police vehicles,” Mr. Kannan told The Hindu.

The four life convicts — Murugan, Santhan, Robert Payas and Jayakumar — in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case were shifted from the Central Prison in Vellore to the special camp at Tiruchi last Saturday after their release. The GPS fitted vehicle that was used for their transportation was monitored from the integrated control room at the SP office in Vellore.

Police said that the GPS system helps them get details including the route taken by the vehicle from the prison complex, where it was stopped, the speed of the vehicle and the time of arrival of the vehicle. Accordingly, instructions can be given to the police personnel in these vehicles by senior officers at the control room. Such tracking of movements also ensures safety of police personnel and others in these vehicles especially during riots and large processions. The movement of these vehicles can also be monitored in mobile phones through special applications.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kannan also inaugurated a special cell for investigation wing at the south police station on Thursday. It was based on the Madras High Court order to have a separate investigation wing in each police station as it will help police personnel to focus more on investigation of cases than engaging themselves in other duties. The investigation team at south police station has 14 police personnel including two SIs.